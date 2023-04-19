Interim reports | The earnings season of large listed companies begins: Rapid inflation is believed to have weakened the profitability of companies

The earnings season for large listed companies starts on Thursday. Based on forecasts, the increase in costs is one of the reasons for the decline in profitability.

One one of the biggest problems of the world economy is rapid inflation. According to forecasts, it is also one of the reasons for the declining profitability of Finnish listed companies. However, the effects of the price increase vary by industry.

In Finland, the economy has also sunk into recession, which causes difficulties for companies operating in the domestic market. Consumer confidence in the economy is weak and weakened purchasing power reduces demand.

However, the recession is likely to be short and employment will remain good when the economy declines. In the business cycle survey of the Confederation of Finnish Business, companies estimate that production will shrink, especially in industry.

Luck the unfortunate thing is that a large number of listed companies are export companies whose business depends on the development of the international economy. 40 percent of the value of Finland’s goods exports goes to the euro area, which, based on the latest forecasts, will not sink into recession this year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted last week that the euro area economy will grow by 0.8 percent this year and 1.4 percent next year. Last year, the economy of the euro area grew by 3.5 percent, so the slowdown in economic growth is considerable.

The big ones the earnings period of listed companies starts on Thursday, when network equipment company Nokia and telecom operator Elisa publish their interim reports.

Based on the forecasts of the information service company Refinitiv and the financial company Nordea, the combined turnover of listed companies has increased by two percent to 48.2 billion euros, but the operating profit has decreased by three percent to 4.7 billion euros.

Inflation is still fast in the Eurozone and the United States. In the euro area, the inflation rate was 6.9 percent in March and 5.0 percent in the United States.

“Inflation is still putting upward pressure on companies’ costs and, as a result, profitability levels. Interest rate hikes by central banks will continue, even though the end is already looming. The increased interest rates will inevitably be seen as an increase in company-specific financing costs, which will especially affect highly indebted companies,” says an analyst at the financial company OP Carlo Gylling.

The increase in financing costs does not affect the companies’ operating profit, but is an essential factor in the adequacy of cash flow.

Financial company Nordea’s chief wealth management strategist Antti Saari emphasizes that the effects of inflation are not straightforward.

“The rising cost of energy in heavy industry and the increase in the prices of raw materials in the steel industry due to the war have weakened profitability. In the forest industry, the crest of the wave has been passed because pulp prices have fallen in Asia. The forest companies that have benefited from the rising cost of energy will probably soon lose this competitive advantage.”

Among the large forest companies, UPM in particular has benefited from the rising cost of energy, because it sells a comparatively large amount to the market.

The coronavirus pandemic after the worst phase, the results of the forest and steel companies clearly improved, which is why, according to Saari, the weaker earnings development is expected.

“Engineering companies have managed to keep costs under control even surprisingly well, and their orders have grown a lot so far. The really big question is how long the growth in their orders will continue,” says Saari.

He believes that, in the overall picture, the results of the companies will only really start to deteriorate in the summer due to the weakening of the economic cycle.

Key the question is to what extent the companies manage to transfer the increased costs to the prices of the goods and services they sell in a weakened economy. Here, there are fairly large differences between industries and companies.

In Gylling’s opinion, Kemira’s positive earnings warning last week indicates that the chemical industry has been able to transfer cost pressure to the prices of end products.

Kemira estimates its EBITDA to be 550–650 million euros this year. The previous estimate, published in February, was EUR 500–600 million.

“In the energy industry, market prices have remained high, which speaks for Neste’s and Fortum’s continued good earnings development. In engineering companies, order backlogs and margins are at a historically high level. The component shortage has eased and it improves the companies’ financial performance.”

From the engineering companies’ point of view, China’s rapid economic growth after the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic began to be lifted at the end of last year is positive.

China’s National Statistics Center said on Tuesday that the economy grew by 4.5 percent in January–March compared to the same period last year. Economic growth was stronger than expected.

“The opening of the Chinese economy [rajoitusten poistaminen] since industrial production has been clearly increased, but inventories are nevertheless large as a result of weak real demand. This is indicated by the drop in price levels, at least temporarily. On the other hand, due to geopolitical tensions, forecasting the Chinese economy is very difficult,” says Gylling.

International according to the IMF, the three main risks to the global economy are a slower-than-expected decline in inflation, historically exceptionally slow economic growth and financial stability.

Due to the increased risks, it is possible that the economy will develop weaker than predicted.

“I think it is likely that the companies’ assessments of their near-term prospects will still vary a lot. It is unclear for now which products or services are the ones whose demand has decreased the most due to the weakening of purchasing power due to inflation,” says Saari.

According to a survey by the Confederation of Finnish Business, industrial confidence was clearly lower than the average of EU countries in February.

“Industrial confidence in the economy has weakened in both Europe and the United States. On the other hand, I await with great interest what the Finnish companies operating in China have to say about the opening of the economy.”