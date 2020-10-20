Interim reports The downturn in the paper weighed on Stora Enso’s result

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to be strongest in the paper business, although the decline in demand for paper products leveled off slightly compared to the second quarter of the year.

Forestry company Stora Enso’s net sales decreased by 13.5 percent in the third quarter to EUR 2,079 million compared to the same period last year. In July – September, the operating result decreased to EUR 175 million from EUR 245 million last year.

Profit in relation to net sales was 8.4 percent. A year ago, the operating margin was 10.2 percent.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to be strongest in the paper business, although the decline in demand for paper products leveled off slightly from the second quarter. The company’s paper unit’s comparable operating result in the third quarter was EUR 16 million in the cold, while in April – June the unit made an operating loss of EUR 39 million.

Stora Enson the CEO Annica Breskyn According to the company, the company’s operating profit would have remained at the same level as last year without the paper business, as the packaging business, wood products and forest business had a strong result in the third quarter.

The Packaging Materials unit made an operating profit of EUR 111 million, compared to EUR 86 million in the corresponding period last year.

“Third quarter performance was stable, and I’m happy with it considering the unprecedented uncertainty and instability in the markets all over the world,” says Bresky release.

According to him, the transformation of the Oulu mill from a paper mill into a packaging board mill is proceeding according to plan. Paper production at the Oulu mill ended during the third quarter, and the rest of the coated fine paper stock will be sold by the end of the year.

Packaging production is expected to start at the turn of the year. According to the company, the transition from paper to packaging materials will cost EUR 30-40 million during the last quarter of the year. The plant is scheduled to reach planned capacity by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The decline in demand for paper products in the third quarter led to the decision to close one of the newsprint machines at the Hylte mill in Sweden.

The world economy Due to uncertainty, Stora Enso still does not issue quarterly guidelines or publish annual outlooks.

“In the short term, the pandemic has unfortunately accelerated and created uncertainty about the speed and strength of the global economic recovery. It seems that the poor visibility of market conditions continues. We do not provide guidance in this operating environment, but we can confidently state that the business outlook remains volatile, ”says Bresky.

According to him, the company’s savings program is progressing as planned. The company has identified more savings targets and increased the savings target to EUR 400 million from the previous EUR 350 million.