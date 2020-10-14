Interim reports The darkest estimates in the economy may not come true, but the difficulties of many companies still persist

The earnings season for large companies begins this week. The effects of a coronavirus pandemic on different industries vary greatly both in Finland and abroad.

Large The earnings season for listed companies gives an indication of how the Finnish economy is recovering from the recession.

According to forecasts, the worst collapse would be over and the business of listed companies would be gradually recovering. In other words, the problems continue, but to a lesser extent than in the spring.

The earnings period for large listed companies begins on Friday, when the July-September interim report will be published by the telecommunications operator Elisa.

Pandemic caused an exceptional turmoil in the world economy in the spring as demand and supply contracted sharply. Shares plummeted in February and March, but began to recover relatively quickly. The worst estimates of the economic impact of the pandemic turned out to be too gloomy, at least based on current data.

According to estimates by the finance company Nordea and the information services company Refinitiv, the combined turnover of Finnish listed companies would have increased by 24 per cent in July – September from the corresponding period last year. Instead, aggregate operating profit would have been reduced by 23 percent based on forecasts.

The increase in net sales is explained by the fact that the energy company Fortum has combined 73% of its German Uniper with its income statement. Excluding Fortum’s impact, the combined turnover of listed companies would have been reduced by 10% and the combined operating profit by 22%.

The forecast does not include financial companies or the Swedish telecom operator Telia.

Nordean the main asset management strategy Antti Saari emphasizes that the earnings period for listed companies would appear to be twofold.

“A decline in aggregate results is almost inevitable. On the other hand, it is almost certain that the weakening has not been as strong as in the previous quarter in April-June, when the economic cycle was at its worst. The worst forecasts for the economic collapse have not materialized, which has been reflected in share prices in both Finland and the United States. A number of Finnish companies have even issued positive earnings warnings. ”

In the autumn, Kone, a manufacturer of elevators and escalators, Cargotec, a manufacturer of cargo handling equipment, Metsä Board, a forest company, Valmet, a chemical company, Kemira and Kesko, a trading company, have issued positive earnings warnings for large companies.

According to the forecast, the forest companies UPM and Stora Enso and the oil refining company Neste are among those who have lost the most operating profit. The exceptionally serious financial problems of the airline Finnair have been known for a long time.

From the point of view of the Finnish economy, a key problem in the forest industry, which is very important, is known. It is cheaper pulp.

“In the forest industry, there can still be significant differences between companies. The biggest problems are in industries linked to tourism, where relief is not expected for a long time. ”

Saari estimates that, overall, the business of the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s industrial companies can recover faster than that of service companies.

“In the retail sector, the best blade of growth is starting to be behind, as card payment data show that consumer demand growth has slowed. It will be interesting to see which companies return their assessments of their business development at all, as many companies withdrew their assessments in the spring and summer due to high uncertainty. I believe that those companies whose business has stabilized will announce their new assessments. ”

Finance company Danske Bank’s asset management strategy Tuukka Kemppainen recalls that there is nothing normal in the economy or in the performance of listed companies this year.

“In April – June, the results deteriorated to a record high, but clearly less than expected. Therefore, earnings surprises relative to forecasts were exceptionally large. The rise in equities since the spring reflects an improvement in the global economic outlook, and the results are not expected to shrink by as much in the current earnings period as in the previous quarter. ”

The effects of a coronavirus pandemic on different industries vary greatly both in Finland and abroad. Airlines, tourism, and entertainment and leisure companies are suffering because people are wary of the pandemic.

“It’s a good sign if companies are able to assess the development of their business. Those who are doing very poorly will hardly dare to give their assessment of the development of their business even in the beginning of the earnings period. Especially from the point of view of Finnish engineering companies, it is positive that in China the economy has returned to normal and the number of coronavirus infections has remained low. ”

The earnings period for listed companies provides one, albeit important, perspective on the state of the Finnish economy.

It is worrying that, according to Statistics Finland, the value of new orders in industry fell by 15 per cent in January to August. Industrial production contracted by 3% over the same period.

According to a survey conducted by the Confederation of Finnish Industries in July, the economic outlook for companies was weak towards the autumn, but strengthening in all main industries.

Finland The overall picture of the economy is the Bank of Finland’s forecast manager Meri Obstbaumin according to changed a little worse after the summer.

“It seems that in recent weeks the economic outlook has become slightly gloomier compared to the end of the summer, when the recovery was moderately promising. Consumer and industrial confidence in the economy has weakened. The economic recovery is largely based on increased private consumption, which may be slowed by the growth of coronavirus infections. ”

Based on the Bank of Finland’s economic forecast, the economy would contract by 4.7 per cent this year and grow by 2.7 per cent next year. Obstbaum stresses that next year’s economic growth of less than 3 percent would be moderately slow compared to how deep the recession is this year.

“The economic recovery is slow, even though the worst fears of a GDP collapse at the beginning of the year did not materialize. The outlook for merchandise exports is weak, which is due to weak demand in the global economy, but also to Finland’s export structure, which focuses on industrial intermediate goods and investment goods. ”

With uncertainty high, companies are postponing their investments. Consumer demand, on the other hand, tends to recover faster than business investment after recessions.

Finnish the development of the euro area economy is also important for industrial recovery.

Relatively predictive of economic growth based on the Purchasing Managers ’Index In particular, the industrial recovery continued in September, which is good news for Finnish exports. Instead, the recovery in the service sector has been hampered by an increase in coronavirus infections.

According to the European Central Bank’s September business forecast, the eurozone economy will contract by 8% this year, but will grow by 5% next year and by more than 3% in 2022.