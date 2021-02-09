Interim reports The coronavirus ruined Nokian Tires’ profitability

Operating profit fell by almost 30 percent at the end of last year.

Vehicles Nokian Tires’ tire business suffered from the worsening coronavirus pandemic at the end of last year. The company’s net sales decreased by seven per cent in October – December and operating profit by almost 30 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

In October – December, net sales in local currencies were EUR 413 million and operating profit was EUR 71.4 million.

“The pandemic continued to affect Nokian Tires’ sales in October – December 2020, as austerity measures were tightened in several countries. In addition, the delay in the winter season in the main markets had a negative effect on passenger car tire sales, ”says the CEO Jukka Moisio in the interim report.

Shortly after the publication of the interim report, the company’s share fell on the Helsinki Stock Exchange by more than six percent, as net sales and operating profit were lower than analysts had expected.

Company expects revenue and operating profit to grow significantly this year as it expects demand for cars and tires to recover. However, the company also stresses that the pandemic continues to cause uncertainty.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share be paid in two installments from last year’s result.