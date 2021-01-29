Interim reports The Corona year did not instantaneous industrial waste, and Elisa benefited from the pandemic

The profitability of the machine and UPM did not stagnate, although sales of some products or markets collapsed. Wärtsilä’s story is weaker.

Corona epidemic split companies last year into winners and losers and then into those who both won and lost. This was clearly evident again on Thursday, when the busiest financial year for large listed companies began.

Of the day’s earnings announcers, Wärtsilä did poorly. The company, which manufactures propulsion systems for ships, among others, has suffered severely from the collapse of the cruise industry as a result of the epidemic. The epidemic also affected other business areas, such as power plant investments.

President and CEO of Wärtsilä Jaakko Eskola says in the earnings release that the number of vessel orders fell to a record low last year.

“Investments in new power plant capacity were postponed and maintenance operations were postponed as equipment utilization rates decreased and travel restrictions restricted the mobility of maintenance engineers,” lists Eskola, who is retiring after the announcement of the results.

Its instead, telecom operator Elisa benefited from the pandemic. With teleworking, telecommunications on its networks grew by more than a third last year. Teleworking also boosted the trade in 5g connections. Data transmission in Elisa’s mobile network increased by 34 percent last year.

“By the end of the year, we have sold almost 200,000 5g subscriptions. More than half of the phones we sell are 5g phones and the coverage of our 5g network is available to more than two million Finns, ”says the CEO Veli-Matti Mattila.

Mattila emphasizes that despite exceptional circumstances, Elisa’s full-year 2020 net sales increased by three percent, comparable EBITDA by three percent and earnings per share by six percent.

Despite all this, competition in the mobile subscription market was still fierce at the end of last year. The turnover of Elisa’s subscriptions increased to 20 percent.

“Competition continued to be fierce in our business. The last quarter is always colored by the sales seasons, ”says Mattila.

The company estimates that its revenue will be slightly higher this year than last year due to growth in mobile and digital services.

“The coronavirus is still causing uncertainty this year. We do not yet know how the pandemic may still develop this year and therefore we cannot know for sure how it will potentially affect Elisa. Certain of our businesses have been affected by the pandemic, but we have managed to compensate for its effects, for which the people of Elisa are very grateful, “says Mattila.

Industrial giants Kone and UPM are among the companies that won on the one hand and lost on the other. Their strength is the global reach of their business and, for UPM, also a wide range of products.

At UPM, last year accelerated the company’s restructuring from a paper giant to a company that makes a wide range of wood-based products. Demand for printing papers plummeted as a result of the epidemic last spring by more than 30 percent as people moved from offices to work at home and reading news from digital media accelerated.

The change is hardly at least a completely irreversible quality, but office printing and the decline of print magazines are likely to remain permanent phenomena.

However, with quick action, UPM was able to squeeze the result of the paper business as a whole for the whole year. The share of the printing paper business in the company’s net sales has fallen at a rapid rate of about half to only 35 percent.

At the same time, the growth of e-commerce boosted UPM’s label business to tremendous success. The return on investment of the Raflatac unit, which makes label materials, was almost 40%.

For the whole of last year, UPM’s net sales decreased by 16 percent from the previous year to EUR 8,580 million. Operating profit, on the other hand, decreased by a third to EUR 948 million.

“In 2020, the global pandemic and the resulting closures caused a sudden and severe economic shock that plagued all societies and businesses. With determined measures, we ensured the safety of UPM’s employees and a satisfactory result for the company. Our growth projects proceeded as planned. The year ended on a positive note. Demand for our products was good in the fourth quarter, ”said the CEO Jussi Pesonen in the company’s stock exchange release.

Elevators and Escalator, which in turn benefited from its strong position in China. As construction and elevator repairs froze all over the world, growth in China only continued. Authoritarian China quickly suppressed the epidemic as early as the spring and then began to revive the economy.

The machine had enough to build for the whole year. The downside of the development is that Kone is starting to have quite a risk concentration in China.

Especially at the end of the year, Kone’s order books filled up at a good pace. The machine received new orders four percent more than in the corresponding period last year, or EUR 2,069 million.

However, orders received last year as a whole fell by 2.6 per cent due to the interest rate pandemic, and net sales fell slightly short of the previous year’s level. However, operating profit excluding non-recurring items improved to EUR 1,251 million.

“Our fourth quarter results were solid. For me, the highlights of the result were the increase in orders received and the improvement in profitability. Our orders grew in all regions and the order margin was stable, demonstrating our competitiveness. We have worked consistently hard on profitability, and I am pleased that this is now visible in our result “, CEO machine Henrik Ehrnrooth says in a press release.

Last year, Ehrnrooth received a total of EUR 5.2 million in salaries and bonuses. Ehrnrooth’s basic salary was 750,000 euros. The annual performance bonus, which was based on the 2019 result, was EUR 728,000. The share-based incentive bonus for 2019 was EUR 3.7 million.

In recent years, Ehrnrooth has been one of Finland’s best paid business leaders. The main owner of the machine and the full-time chairman of the board Antti Herlin received a total salary and remuneration of EUR 870,000 last year. In addition, he received a remuneration of EUR 66,500 from the Chairman of the Board.