Interim reports | The corona virus is easing, and it eats away at Pihlajalinna’s profit

Pihlajalinna’s turnover increased by 22 percent to 174 million euros.

Health sector the company Pihlajalinna’s adjusted operating profit before amortization and impairment of intangible assets fell to 7.3 million euros in April-June from 8.9 million euros a year ago.

Turnover, on the other hand, swelled by 22 percent to 174 million euros.

“Our business has grown strongly recently, and the strengthening of demand has acted as a significant driver for increasing the service offering. By strengthening the service offering, we are also prepared for the changes brought by the upcoming social security reform”, says the CEO Joni Aaltonen in the bulletin.

According to him, the volumes and profitability of surgery operations developed better than expected in the past quarter. On the other hand, the profitability of medical center and occupational health services decreased due to, among other things, the reduction of corona services.