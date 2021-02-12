Interim reports The corona pandemic propelled Verkkokauppa.com to a record result, the company distributes an additional dividend

The company aims to double its turnover by 2025.

E-commerce company Verkkokauppa.com increased its sales by about 10 percent last year and made a record profit. In the fourth quarter, the company’s comparable operating result was the best in history, EUR 6.2 million. The company’s Board of Directors will propose an additional dividend to shareholders.

The company’s full-year net sales rose to EUR 554 million from EUR 504 million in the previous year. Operating profit increased from EUR 11.3 million in the previous year to EUR 19.6 million. The company’s profitability improved: the operating margin increased from 2.2 to 3.5.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of a total of EUR 0.45 per share be distributed to the shareholders from last year’s result. This would be divided into a dividend of EUR 0.23, which will be paid in installments on a quarterly basis, and an additional dividend of EUR 0.22, which will be paid in connection with the Annual General Meeting.

Managing director Panu Porkka says the company benefited from a change in consumer behavior caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The transition from the stone foot to the network accelerated further during the coronavirus pandemic, when people had to reduce visits to the stone foot shops and they got used to the ease of online shopping and home delivery,” Porkka says in the press release.

The company says that the increase in net sales was mainly due to the growth in sales of large household appliances, sports equipment, audio and hi-fi products, office supplies, and barbecue products and toys.

According to Porkka, the time that lasted from the November Black Friday offer day to Christmas was “the all-time online shopping season”. 66 percent of all e-commerce purchases were made online and 65 percent of these purchases were delivered to the home.

On Friday, the company also announced a new strategy. The company is now seeking strong growth. The goal is for the company to reach a turnover of EUR 1 billion and an operating profit of 5% in 2025.