Interim reports | Terveystalo in a strong bet – the result almost doubled

Interim reports|Terveystalo’s adjusted operating profit in April–June was almost double compared to the same time last year.

Health service company Terveystalo almost doubled its April-June operating profit compared to a year ago. Adjusted operating profit before depreciation and impairments was 42.5 million euros, compared to 28.5 million euros last year.

Adjusted operating profit therefore swelled by almost 50 percent.

Turnover increased by 5.5 percent and was 340 million euros.

Managing director Ville Ihon according to the company’s profit improvement measures have had an effect faster than expected.

Terveystalo issued a positive profit warning last week. On Wednesday, Pihlajalinna, which operates in the same sector, raised its profit outlook for the current year.