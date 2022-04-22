Friday, April 22, 2022
Interim reports Terrafame collects profits from electric car boom – State mining company backs nearly EUR 14 million in operating profits in the first half of the year

April 22, 2022
Economic|Interim reports

Net sales in January – March were EUR 127 million.

State The profitability of the mining company Terrafame improved significantly in the first half of the year due to growing demand for electric cars and higher nickel prices.

The company’s net sales in January – March were EUR 127 million and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 13.5 million.

In the corresponding period last year, net sales were EUR 93.4 million and the operating result excluding non-recurring items was a loss of EUR 0.7 million. Terrafame currently manufactures battery chemicals that are utilized in electric vehicles.

“Global sales of electric cars continued to be strong in the first half of the year. In January – February 2022, almost 1.2 million electric cars were sold worldwide, which is about 90 percent more than at the same time in 2021, ”says the CEO. Joni Lukkaroinen in the interim report.

Russian As a result of the invasion war, the average market price of nickel in January-March was $ 27,950 per tonne, up 60 percent from the beginning of last year.

According to CEO Lukkaroinen, the company has also benefited from the fact that industrial companies have relocated their purchases from Russia, which has naturally increased demand outside Russia.

“Growth in demand, in turn, has pushed up prices. Terrafame also made the decision to move supplies out of Russia after the war began. Terrafame’s net sales clearly increased, although price hedging particularly offset the direct impact of the sharp rise in nickel prices on net sales. ”

In the early part of the year, profitability was burdened by lower-than-expected production and the start-up costs of a battery chemical plant.

