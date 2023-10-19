Interim reports | Telia’s result exceeded expectations, guidance upwards

According to Telia’s outgoing CEO Allison Kirkby, the company’s growth reached a level in July–September that has not been seen in years.

Telecom operator Telia Company’s result improved clearly more than expected in the third quarter. The growth of the operator business supported the profit improvement, while the problems of the TV and media business limited the development.

It is usually difficult for telecom operators to grow in mature markets like the Nordics and characterized by fierce price competition.

“The growth of operator businesses more than compensates for the weak advertising market,” says Kirkby in the interim report release.

In July–September, Telia’s operating result improved by almost ten percent to 3.5 billion Swedish kroner (about 300 million euros) from 3.1 billion kroner in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is important for telecom operators, increased to 8.5 billion kroner from 7.7 billion kroner. In the consensus forecast published by Telia, the analysts had predicted that it would only rise to 8.0 billion kroner.

Sales reached 22 billion kroner from 21.1 billion kroner in the comparison period.

Service turnover grew by 5.6 percent, and in the operator business, the growth of services accelerated to 3.9 percent. According to Kirkby, the services of operator businesses grew in all market areas.

The adjusted EBITDA of Telia’s operator businesses grew by 9.3 percent, which is the most in the company’s history, Kirkby commented.

According to him, the increase was due to an increase in turnover and a decrease in costs, such as lower energy prices.

Telia In the Finnish business, turnover increased by more than ten percent to 4.1 billion kroner and adjusted EBITDA by more than 20 percent to 1.4 billion kroner.

According to the company, EBITDA was improved by an increase in service turnover and a decrease in energy costs.

The number of Telia mobile phone subscriptions in Finland fell to 3.1 million subscriptions. The bill was a percent.

According to Kirkby, however, the increase in revenue per user continued, and customer turnover fell to its lowest level in six years in Finland.

Telia updated its instructions. The company now estimates that its adjusted EBITDA will grow by a low single-digit percentage this year. Previously, the company estimated that EBITDA would remain the same or grow by a small single-digit percentage from last year.