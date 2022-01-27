Interim reports Telecom operator Elisa’s profitability strengthened at the end of last year – the company plans dividends of more than 2 euros

The company’s turnover in October – December was EUR 536 million and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 111 million.

Finland the profitability of the largest telecom operator improved at the end of last year, more or less in line with analysts’ expectations.

The company’s turnover in October – December was EUR 536 million and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 111 million.

Analysts estimate in advance that net sales would have been EUR 520 million and operating profit EUR 111 million.

“We achieved a strong result despite the restrictions and closures caused by the corona pandemic. Net sales for the full year 2021 increased by five percent, comparable EBITDA by three percent and comparable earnings per share by seven percent, ”says the President and CEO. Veli-Matti Mattila in the interim report.

Elisa estimates that its net sales and EBITDA will remain unchanged this year or increase slightly compared to last year.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 2.05 per share be paid on last year’s result. The dividend distribution is 94 percent of the comparable net result for the financial year.