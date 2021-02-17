Interim reports Tapiola Middle’s result halved due to lower investment income

According to CEO Koponen, the group intends to maintain an extensive branch network, even if competitors act differently.

Middle Tapiola Group The comparable total result decreased last year to EUR 295 million from EUR 599 million in the previous year. The reason was the decline in investment income, although towards the end of the year the investment market picked up.

The result of the insurance company, which invests approximately EUR 11 billion in assets, was the CEO after the first half of the year Juha Koponen more than EUR 200 million in losses due to investment losses.

The return on investment for the full year fell from more than seven per cent in the previous year to 2.5 per cent.

“In business, last year was still a year of growth and better than we expected given the circumstances. Premiums written increased by 6.5 per cent to EUR 1,300 million. The growth came from a wide range of different types of insurance, but the fastest growth, almost ten percent, was in health insurance, ”says Koponen.

According to Koponen, Lähi-Tapiola increased its market share in car insurance.

Early in the year the corona epidemic led to a decrease in claims incurred in many types of insurance. For example, traffic injuries decreased, as did medical expenses.

“In this connection, it is difficult to assess whether this has accumulated care debt, ie how many care visits have only been postponed, from which the reimbursement expense has been transferred to some future,” says Koponen.

The combined ratio, which reflects the efficiency and profitability of the Group’s insurance operations, ie the ratio of claims and operating expenses to premium income, improved to 95 per cent from 96.9 per cent in the previous year.

However, the figure is still significantly weaker than that of competitors. The combined ratio of OP’s insurance operations was 87.8 per cent last year and If’s 82.1 per cent.

Koposen According to him, Lähi-Tapiola does not need to be as profitable as its competitors.

“We are a mutual company that doesn’t have to pay a dividend. Our purpose is to provide affordable and good insurance services to customers, ”says Koponen.

The mutual company is owned by its customers.

Relative inefficiency is largely due to differences in practices. Where, for example, If operates practically completely digitally, Lähi-Tapiola maintains an extensive network of offices in the provinces. According to Koponen, this is not being abandoned.

“During the epidemic, we also saw a clear decrease in transactions at the branch, but we feel that understanding local conditions plays an important role. We are committed to locality and do not want to be completely digital. ”

According to Koponen, especially when the need for insurance is mapped, a physical appointment works well. In handling claims, Lähi-Tapiolak also invests in digitalisation.