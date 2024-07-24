Interim reports | Stora Enso’s result more than quadrupled from the weak comparison period

Interim reports|Stora Enso’s result rose, as expected, from the weak comparative period, but the turnover development fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Forestry company Stora Enso’s net sales fell and fell short of expectations in the second quarter of the year. The company’s adjusted result, on the other hand, rose as expected from the weak comparison period.

Stora Enso’s turnover decreased three percent from a year ago and was 2,301 million euros. The turnover of the company’s continuing operations increased by one percent.

The company’s reported operating result rose to a profit of EUR 99 million from last year’s very weak comparison period, when the result was a loss of EUR 253 million.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 161 million euros from 37 million euros in the weak comparison period.

In the analysts’ consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research, Stora Enso’s turnover in the second quarter was expected to be just under EUR 2,378 million and the adjusted operating profit to have risen to just over EUR 160 million.

The company’s net sales therefore fell short of expectations, but the adjusted operating result corresponded to the analysts’ consensus estimate.

Stora Enso CEO Hans Sohlström.

Managing director Hans Sohlström according to the company’s profit development has already been supported for three consecutive quarters by the progress of projects that improve its profitability and cash flow, as well as more favorable market conditions in some segments.

“The result was supported by higher volumes and lower fixed and chemical costs, despite challenges such as rising wood costs and political strikes in Finland,” says Stora Enso’s earnings release.

The story is updated.