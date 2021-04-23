Interim reports Stora Enso’s Bresky explains why a high-performing company closes factories: “Every business has to stand on its own two feet”

Strong demand for board, pulp and wood products and rising prices boosted Stora Enso’s result in January-March.

Stora Enson made an excellent result in January-March this year. The forest company’s turnover was EUR 2,276 million, which is three per cent higher than last year.

Operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 328 million. It nearly doubled from last year and was more than 14 percent of revenue. A year ago, the ratio was 8 percent.

That’s why many may wonder why the company only on Tuesday said about the closure of Veitsiluoto’s huge pulp and paper mill in Kemi. The Kvarnsveden plant in Sweden will also be closed. More than 600 people are becoming unemployed in Kemi.

Stora Enson the CEO Annica Breskyn according to the market for paper products has fallen so sharply that mills had no choice. Demand for paper is now moving in the opposite direction to the markets and prices of all other forest products, and the losses of one unit cannot be covered indefinitely by the profits of others.

“Production at these factories stood still, we have not produced anything in between and the orders received have been very short. It is not sustainable for the future. Every business has to stand on its own two feet, ”he said in an interview with HS on Friday.

Veitsiluoto produces office paper and magazine paper, the demand for which weakened sharply last year due to the corona epidemic. There is no prospect of demand for paper turning to growth.

Stora Enson In January – March, the paper unit’s net sales decreased by more than 27 percent from last year and the operating result was EUR 34 million in the cold.

“I am very sorry that we had to make this decision. Demand for paper products has fallen dramatically. Last year, it fell by 18 per cent, and before that it has been five per cent every year since 2007, ”says Bresky.

Stora Enso has only six paper mills left, one of which is in Finland. The Anjala mill in Inkeroinen, Kouvola, produces book and specialty newsprint with two machines.

“It works very well with the Inkeroinen board mill. There seems to be a market for book paper. Not everyone wants to read digitally and research shows that even children learn better if they read things on paper, ”Bresky says.

At its Oulu mill, Stora Enso closed one paper machine last year and converted another into a board machine. According to Bresky, the new machine built by Valmet has been commissioned ahead of schedule, and the raw material for corrugated board, or kraftliner, is already being delivered to customers.

Paper After the closures, the share of Stora Enso’s net sales will decrease to only about ten percent. The company invests in packaging boards and finished packaging, construction products and new fiber products, for example.

The units making board, pulp and wood products performed very well in the first quarter. The wood products unit, which makes sawn timber and wood elements, already exceeded its return on capital target well.

The high results of paperboard and pulp are explained by the rapid growth of the world economy, which has raised prices rapidly. But what explains the good numbers of the wood product unit, the Nikkarinti intoko of homes?

“That alone doesn’t explain the growth. I believe the shift towards buildings with a lower carbon footprint is finally making a difference. More and more architects and designers want to design wooden products and buildings. We see very strong demand for both traditional lumber and construction solutions, ”says Bresky.

Construction solutions include, for example, elements and beams made of cross-laminated timber and veneer, from which multi-storey buildings can also be built.

The net sales of the packaging solutions unit, which sells ready-made packaging, increased by seven percent, but the result was weak. However, according to Bresky, the reason was temporary.

“The price of cardboard used in packaging has risen sharply in the early part of the year and will only pass on to the price of the products made by the unit with a delay. Another explanation is that many of our innovation businesses are in this unit, i.e. molded fiber, biocomposites and smart packaging. They are only in the start-up phase of production, where the costs are of course still high, ”says Bresky.

Stora Enso announced in March that it would cease production of soluble pulp at its Enocell mill in Uimaharju. However, the mill will continue to produce ordinary pulp and there will be no impact on jobs.

The change in production line was announced shortly after the Hong Kong newspaper was Stora Enso ‘s soluble pulp is mainly purchased by a Chinese Uighur viscose manufacturer.

China is suspected of using the Uighur minority as forced labor, including in the textile industry.

Bresky says the decision was not due to a newspaper article. Stora Enso’s share of the soluble pulp market is so small that it is not worth investing in complex production.

The price difference between soluble pulp and ordinary pulp, which is more challenging to produce, is also small.

“We do not make business decisions based on media reports. The commercial significance of soluble pulp for us is very small. ”