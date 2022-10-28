Interim reports | Stockmann’s result shrank, Lindex did not reach last year’s level

Stockmann expects the group’s turnover to grow and the adjusted operating result to improve this year compared to 2021.

Trading company Stockmann’s adjusted operating result for July–September weakened from last year to 22 million euros. A year earlier, the adjusted operating result had been 32.9 million euros.

Stockmann Group’s net sales increased to 244 million euros. Growth in local currencies was 4.2 percent.

Managing director Jari Latvanen sees the growth as an outstanding achievement in “challenging circumstances in the retail sector”. According to Latvanen, the sales of both Stockmann and Lindex, which is part of the group, increased in stores and online. Both the number of visitors and the size of average purchases increased.

Lindex, which usually boosted the group’s result, did not reach last year’s level with its result. According to Latvanen, the background was investments for growth, the weakening of the Swedish krona against the dollar and rising costs.

Stockmann continues its restructuring process. The group has sold all its department store properties and paid off its restructuring debt.

Stockmann keeps its profit forecast for this year unchanged. The company expects the group’s turnover to increase and the adjusted operating result to improve compared to the previous year. According to the company, the profit forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no major changes in consumption during the rest of the year.