Interim reports Stockmann strived for a comparable result for profit

Gross profit improved, net sales decreased from the previous year. The result still depended on Lindex and Stockmann itself was barely in the red.

Stockmannin The result was a profit of EUR 14.2 million in October – December, excluding non-recurring items. Actual goods sales margin increased to 58 percent from 56. According to the company, Lindex’s gross margin improved, but department store sales decreased.

Net sales in the months of the Christmas trade decreased further by 18 percent to EUR 232 million compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Stockmann’s cash flow was also 38.2 million positive, which is especially important for the crisis company. It means that there is no money coming out of the cash register but it accumulates there.

The company however, the result was still up to Lindex. Lindex’s net sales decreased in the last quarter of the year, but the operating result was almost at the previous year’s level, ie EUR 15.1 million.

The Stockmann business unit, which includes department stores and Stockmann’s online store, on the other hand, decreased its net sales by 26 percent and its operating profit was slightly negative.

The reduction of Lindex’s goodwill by 250 million weighed on the overall result for October-December. Goodwill was reduced because the value of Lindex in the company’s books did not match its expected cash flows.

The Stockmann Group’s full-year result ultimately was a profit of EUR 4.9 million, excluding non-recurring items. Stockmann does not pay a dividend.

Stockmann had to apply for corporate restructuring last year, where its debts were cut. The district court approved the restructuring program in early February.

Among other things, the department store in central Helsinki was put up for sale in order to repay debts. The company-owned clothing chain Lindex was pledged as security for debts.

In the last quarter of last year, the transaction was made by the CEO Jari Latvasen reasonably.

“The pandemic did not disproportionately affect customer behavior, and Christmas sales were at near-normal levels. In terms of conditions, Lindex did excellently and Stockmann also performed almost as expected, ”Latvanen says in a press release.

At the end of the year, the share of e-commerce at Lindex increased to 16 percent of sales. The company has expanded its online store to China, among other places.

Stockmann’s outlook is very uncertain, as evidenced by the fact that Stockmann started began co-operation negotiations in February to lay off staff. The company noted at the time that the pandemic was again reflected negatively in the company’s customer flows. The new lockout facility is poison for Stockmann.

