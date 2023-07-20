Interim reports | SRV’s result fell sharply, Nokia’s profitability weakened – HS follows a lively results day

On Thursday, almost 20 companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange will publish their second quarter results. HS follows a busy results day in this story.

Helsinki the stock exchange’s earnings season gets underway at the latest on Thursday, when nearly twenty companies publish their second quarter results.

In total, more than 40 companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange will publish their results this week.

On Thursday, Cargotec, Fiskars, Kone, Metso, Nokia, SRV and Verkkokauppa will be announced.

In the current earnings season, we will be particularly closely monitoring how the cooling global economy, rapidly rising interest rates and inflation that is still faster than the targets have affected the companies’ results in April-June.

HS follows a busy results day in this story.