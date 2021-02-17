Interim reports Software and consulting improved Tieto-Evry’s profitability

The company’s net sales in October – December were EUR 712 million and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 106 million.

Information technology The profitability of the service company Tieto-Evry improved at the end of last year, especially driven by software products and consulting services.

The company’s net sales in October – December were EUR 712 million and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 106 million. Net sales were lower than analysts’ expectations, while operating profit was slightly higher.

The decrease in net sales was mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the improvement in profitability due to cost discipline.

“In 2021, we will focus on growing our core business. We see interesting opportunities in areas such as cloud services, data and analytics, next-generation automation, and financial and healthcare solutions. According to current estimates, our business will return to a growth path in the second half of 2021, ”says the CEO Kimmo Alkio in the interim report.

Company estimates that this year its turnover will shrink by one percent or grow by no more than two percent. Last year, turnover was 2.8 billion euros, which was six percent less than in the previous year. The company estimates that the operating profit margin, which measures profitability, will be 13-14 this year, compared to 13 last year.

Tieto-Evry’s Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 1.32 per share be paid on last year’s result.