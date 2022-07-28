Interim reports | Shell forges billions in profits with high energy prices

The withdrawal from Russia caused Shell a loss of almost four billion euros.

British energy giant Shell announced on Thursday that in the last three months the company made 18 billion euros in profit – more than five times more than in the same period of the previous year. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

“In the second quarter of 2022, we produced strong financial results”, CEO Ben van Beurden said.

Among other things, the profits can be explained by the fact that the demand for fuel has grown strongly this year, raising prices. The company canceled the previously decided gas and oil price reduction, which would have cost more than four billion euros.

Shell rewarded its investors with a six billion euro share buyback. The company has already bought back its shares earlier this year for around 8.5 billion euros.

Oil and behind the explosive growth in gas prices is largely Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the lifting of the corona pandemic restrictions.

Because of the war, several western energy companies have withdrawn from Russia. These also include Shell, for whom the decision caused losses of almost four billion euros, according to AFP.

“Economic turmoil in an unstable market and the need to fight climate change will continue to create challenges for consumers, the state and companies in 2022,” van Beurden warned.

Even in the first quarter, Shell missed a profit of more than seven billion euros. After billions in losses due to the corona pandemic, the energy giants are now enjoying high returns.