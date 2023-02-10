Interim reports | Sanoma’s net sales increased but fell short of forecasts, and the dividend will be smaller than expected

Sanoma expects an increase in turnover for the current year, but a decrease in operating profit.

Media and learning materials company Sanoma’s turnover increased but fell short of forecasts in the last quarter of 2022.

The group’s net sales increased to 260 million euros from 252 million euros in the comparison period. In analysts’ forecasts, however, turnover was expected to grow to 268 million euros.

According to Sanoma, the decrease in advertising sales partly canceled out the positive effect of the acquisition of Pearson Italy and Germany, and the group’s comparable turnover decreased by three percent from the comparison period.

Sanoma’s operational profit without depreciation of acquisition costs was seasonally at a loss of two million euros, which was less than the loss of five million euros in the comparison period.

In the forecasts, the operative operating loss was expected to be five million euros in the last quarter of the year.

The company’s profit per share in the last quarter of the year was -0.13 euros, while a year earlier it was -0.09 euros.

Size last year, Sanoma’s net sales grew to 1,298 million euros from 1,252 million euros the previous year. According to the company, the increase in turnover was mainly due to the acquisition of Pearson Italy and Germany.

The company’s operating profit without depreciation of acquisition costs fell to 189 million euros from 197 million euros the previous year.

According to the company, the result of its learning materials business was stable last year, but the result of the Finnish media business decreased due to a decrease in advertising sales and higher paper costs.

Managing director by Susan Duinhoven according to the learning materials business’s turnover increased by seven percent, boosted by the Pearson acquisition.

“Organic growth was good in all of our operating countries, with the exception of Poland, where the end of the latest curriculum reform in 2021 decreased net sales as expected.”

According to Duinhoven, the demand for learning materials grew strongly in 2022, and it is expected to continue in 2023 and even until 2024.

Sanoman the board proposes to distribute a smaller than expected dividend of 0.37 euros for last year. For 2021, Sanoma distributed a dividend of 0.54 euros, and analysts expected the dividend to remain at the same level.

According to the company’s earnings release, the dividend proposal “balances the use of Sanoma’s capital between the dividend payment and the continuous investments made to grow the business”.

Results announcement according to the instructions given in connection, Sanoma expects an increase in turnover for the current year, but a decrease in operating profit.

The company expects its turnover to be 1.35–1.4 billion euros this year. The group’s operating profit, on the other hand, is expected to remain at 150–180 million euros.

The group estimates that the economy will drift into a slight recession in its operating countries, especially in Finland. It also expects the Finnish advertising market to decrease slightly, and expects the largest decrease to occur in the first half of the year.

According to Duinhoven, the company plans to enhance its “considered spending discipline” and be selective in growth investments.

“We strive to increase the group’s turnover to more than two billion euros so that at least 75 percent of it comes from the learning business.”

Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma Group.