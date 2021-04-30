Interim reports Sanoma grew, but the result was a loss of more than EUR 20 million

Sanoma’s net sales increased, driven by acquisitions in Finland and Spain.

Sanoman The operating result in January-March was a loss of EUR 24 million. A year earlier, the operating result for January – March was a loss of EUR 17 million. According to information service Refinitiv, analysts now expected an operating loss of approximately EUR 16 million from Sanoma.

Operating profit excluding depreciation of acquisition costs was EUR 10 million negative, compared to a loss of EUR 8 million in the comparison period.

Sanoma’s net sales in the first half of the year were EUR 210 million, compared to EUR 188 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to Sanoma’s acquisitions, as comparable net sales increased by only three percent.

Operating earnings per share were a loss of EUR 0.12, compared to a loss of six cents per share a year earlier.

Message maintained its guidelines throughout the year. The company expects net sales for the current year to be EUR 1.2–1.3 billion and an operating profit margin excluding amortization of acquisition costs of 14–16 percent.

Last year, Sanoma made several corporate reorganizations, the most significant of which was the acquisition of the Spanish educational materials company Santillana. The net sales of Sanoma’s learning operations increased by 18 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year.

“With the acquisition of Santillana, the annual seasonality is even stronger, as business in Spain is even more focused on the third quarter than in our other operating countries. We have now been working with Santillana for the first four months. The integration has progressed well and according to our plans, ”Sanoma’s CEO Susan Duinhoven says.

Sanoman net sales from media operations increased by ten percent year-on-year. The growth was explained by, among other things, the regional media acquired from Alma Media last year.

Duinhoven describes the development of advertising sales as “quite good” compared to the beginning of 2020 and believes that the situation will improve towards the end of the year.

“The predictability of advertising demand is currently very weak, but we estimate that demand will develop moderately in the first half of the year and focus more on the second half.”

The corona pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the company’s event operations, and it is not yet certain whether summer events will be organized.

“In the summer season 2021, the organization of live events will depend on the opening of society in Finland, and we will make the final decisions on the organization or cancellation of one event at a time.”

Helsingin Sanomat is part of Sanoma.

Adjustment: The case previously referred to an operating result, even though it was an operating result.