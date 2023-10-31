Interim reports | Samsung’s profit fell by almost 78 percent from a year ago

The change compared to the previous year largely corresponded to Samsung’s previous forecast of a decrease in the company’s profit.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics’ profit in July-September fell by almost 78 percent compared to the same period last year, even though the release of new smartphones increased turnover.

Company tells that its operating result in the previous quarter was 2.43 trillion won, or about 1.7 billion euros.

The change compared to the previous year largely corresponded to Samsung’s previous forecast of a 77.9 percent drop in the company’s profit.

Samsung’s total turnover was 67.4 trillion won, or about 47.1 billion euros.

South Koreans microchip manufacturers, led by Samsung, have enjoyed record profits in recent years due to rising prices for their products. However, the worldwide slowdown in economic growth has also hit the sales of microcircuits.

Demand accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, when consumers bought computers and smartphones during lockdowns. The increased demand also caused manufacturers to increase production.

However, consumer interest decreased quickly after the end of the corona lockdowns and further weakened due to inflation and rising interest rates.

According to the company, it is likely that the demand for devices will increase in 2024, when consumers will replace devices purchased in the early days of the pandemic.

Samsung Electronics is one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers and the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group. Samsung, on the other hand, is the largest of the family-owned business empires that dominate the South Korean economy.