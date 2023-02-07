Interim reports | Russia continues to damage the profitability of Nokian Tires: the share price drops significantly

The turnover and operating profit of Nokian tires were weaker than expected.

Vehicles tire manufacturer Nokian Tires’ financial difficulties did not subside at the end of last year. The company has withdrawn from Russia and sold its factory there, which was the company’s largest.

The turnover of Nokian Tires at the end of last year was 411.3 million euros, which is 20 percent less than in the same period of the previous year. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items was 13.5 million euros. Operating profit shrank by 88 percent.

Analysts estimated in advance that the turnover would have been an average of 437 million euros and the operating profit without non-recurring items an average of 29.1 million euros.

Due to lower-than-expected profitability, the company’s share fell nine percent to 10.32 euros on the Helsinki stock exchange shortly after the interim report.

“During the year, we started building Nokian Tires without Russia, increased production in Finland and the United States, and brought new high-quality products to the market in our core segments,” says the CEO Jukka Moisio in the interim report.

Company estimates that turnover is expected to be 1.3–1.5 billion euros this year. Last year it was 1.8 billion euros. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items is estimated by Nokian Tires to be 6–8% this year, compared to 12.5% ​​last year.

Despite the decline in profitability, the company’s board of directors proposes that a dividend of 0.55 euros be paid from last year’s result. The dividend was equal to what was paid for the 2021 result.