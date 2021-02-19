Interim reports Rovio’s net sales decreased in October – December, but adjusted operating profit improved significantly

Rovio’s adjusted operating profit increased significantly in October – December from the previous year.

Angry Birds Rovio, known for its games, fell to EUR 68.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year. One year earlier, net sales in October – December were EUR 71.6 million.

The company’s adjusted operating profit, on the other hand, was significantly higher than in the previous year. The Group’s adjusted operating profit now increased to EUR 7.5 million. The corresponding figure a year earlier was 0.2 million.

Adjusted operating profit margin rose to 10.9 percent from 0.3 percent in the previous year. According to the company, the improved readings can be explained by the stable turnover of key games and lower user acquisition investments than in the previous year.

