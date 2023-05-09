Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Interim reports | Restaurant company Noho Partners started the year with strong growth

May 9, 2023
Economic|Interim reports

The best first quarter ever for the restaurant company.

Restaurant company Noho Partners significantly increased its turnover and operating profit in January–March. Turnover increased by 56.5 percent and was 75.9 million euros, while operating profit rose to 5.9 million. A year ago, when the corona restrictions still affected the restaurant business, an operating loss of 1.3 million euros had accumulated.

Noho Partners estimates that this year it will achieve a total turnover of more than 350 million euros and an operating profit margin of about nine percent in its restaurant business.

Managing director Aku Vikström stated that the company has never before achieved such a strong result in the first quarter, which is seasonally the weakest in the restaurant industry. At the same time, it was the fourth consecutive quarter during which profitability improved.

According to Vikström, the outlook is also good for the future, even though consumers’ purchasing power has weakened and costs have risen.

“Market demand has remained at a good level. At Noho Partners, we believe that the cultural change in the restaurant market will continue and compensate for the pressures on purchasing power,” Vikström assesses in the press release.

Noho Partners relies on the fact that the demand for restaurant services is less prone to economic cycles than other service and retail industries.

