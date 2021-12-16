Interim reports Puuilo’s profit grew in August – October, gutter brushes did well

According to CEO Juha Saarela, sales in the third quarter were boosted by products typical of the company, such as gutter brushes and tarpaulins.

Discount chain In August – October, Puuilo’s net sales increased to EUR 69.7 million and operating profit to EUR 12.8 million. Net sales increased by almost 15 per cent from the comparison period of the previous year and operating profit by about 19 per cent.

CEO of Puuilo Juha Saarela says in a press release that the company ‘s third quarter was in line with the company’ s expectations, but a strong performance considering last year ‘s comparison figures.

In the third quarter of last year, the company’s net sales increased by 33 percent from the comparison period of the previous year.

According to Saarela, the company’s profitability development was also good in the third quarter.

“The most significant factors in the growth in margins were the increase in the share of own products, the negotiation of commercial purchase terms and the introduction of purchase invoice automation,” says Saarela.

Saarela says that the corona pandemic continues to characterize Puuilo ‘s operating environment.

“The twists and turns of the pandemic have certainly surprised us all, and the hopes of an early autumn ending the pandemic have vanished figuratively like a wood briquette by the fireplace. However, we believe that despite the continuation of the pandemic, our company’s performance will remain good. ”

According to the CEO, significant amounts of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and disinfectants, were still sold in the third quarter of last year.

According to Saarela, sales of other products typical of the company, such as eaves brushes and tarpaulins, have increased sales this year.

Puuilo was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in June this year.