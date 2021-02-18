Interim reports Profitability of the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s largest price rocket improved “beyond expectations” – now Qt Group prepares for growth through acquisitions

Qt Group, a manufacturer of application development tools, was strong in October – December and throughout 2020.

18.2. 14:48

Application developers Qt Group, a manufacturer of tools, was strong in October – December. The company’s net sales increased by 40.9 percent to EUR 23.8 million. A year ago, net sales were EUR 16.9 million.

In local currencies, net sales increased by 46.6 percent.

The operating result was EUR 6.1 million, and the operating profit margin increased from -0.3 per cent in the comparison period to 25.8 per cent.

HS said on Wednesday that Qt Group has been the price rocket of the Helsinki Stock Exchange in recent years. The value of the company’s share has risen by more than 250 percent over the past year, and now has a market capitalization of more than two billion euros.

Measured by a three-year price increase, Qt Group is by far the number one on the Helsinki Stock Exchange with a price increase of more than 1,400 per cent.

Read more: Qt Group, which grew out of Nokia’s ruins, is the price rocket of recent years – now its share is by far the most expensive on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Kovan In addition to price development, last year was also good for the company financially. The company’s net sales in local currencies increased by 37.7 percent.

The operating result was EUR 17 million, and the operating profit margin increased from 0.4 per cent in the comparison period to 21.4 per cent.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.19.

Managing director Juha Varelius estimates in the financial statements bulletin that last year was exceptional in many ways due to the coronavirus pandemic but very successful for the Qt Group as a whole.

“The company managed to increase its turnover very strongly throughout the year, while the profitability of its operations remained very good. The growth was driven in particular by the excellent sales of developer licenses, ”says Varelius.

“Sales of developer licenses were particularly good in EMEA. Demand for consulting services also remained surprisingly strong during the financial year, given the coronavirus epidemic. Instead, the growth rate of distribution license revenue during the financial year fell short of the company’s expectations. ”

Qt Group considers the growth prospects of its business in the next few years to be very promising.

“In addition to desktop applications, the Group’s development investment focuses on embedded systems in the automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices and industrial automation areas. In addition, product development focuses on the value-added features and tools needed to build embedded systems. ”

Already In addition to the well-implemented organic growth for a long time, the company said in the financial statements bulletin that it was also looking for growth opportunities through acquisitions.

The company estimates that if growth investments continue as planned, the resulting costs will burden the development of operating profit more than in the previous financial year.

It estimates that the company’s full-year 2021 net sales in comparable currencies will grow by 25–35 percent from the previous year and that the operating profit margin will be at least 15 percent.

Qt tools are used to build applications and graphical user interfaces. The tools can be used to make operating system independent applications.

Qt’s Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for the last financial year.