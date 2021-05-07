Interim reports Pihlajalinna improved its results, 39 percent of the reception visits took place in remote channels

According to Joni Aaltonen, CEO of Pihlajalinna, the drivers of the company’s growth are digital services and competitive pricing, as well as successful acquisitions.

Private In the first quarter of the year, the net sales of Pihlajalinna, which provides social and health care services, increased by 5.2 per cent from the comparison period to EUR 139.9 million. Adjusted operating profit, on the other hand, increased by 58.7 percent from last year to EUR 6.7 million. Earnings per share were EUR 0.20.

Although the demand for health services is normalizing, the number of visits to medical center offices was about 13 percent lower than in the comparison period. Corona testing volumes increased 65 percent from the previous quarter. 39% of all reception visits took place on remote channels.

“Occupational health continues to grow, and demand for services has been strong despite the corona epidemic. The main drivers of growth are digital services and competitive pricing, as well as successful acquisitions, such as Occupational Health Virta from the Oulu region, which joined the Pihlajalinna Group at the beginning of April. Thanks to the agreements made in the first quarter, the number of personal customers covered by Pihlajalinna’s occupational health services will increase to approximately 230,000, ”Pihlajalinna’s President and CEO Joni Aaltonen says in a press release.

According to the company, it is still difficult to assess the financial impact of the corona situation on Pihlajalinna’s business. During the first quarter, the company has released details of its strategy to drive forward growth. These include reforming private services, working closely with public authorities and future welfare areas, and strengthening digitalisation.