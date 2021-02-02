Interim reports Pfizer expects the coroner vaccine to increase revenue by $ 15 billion this year

According to Pfizer, the proceeds from the sale of the coronary vaccine last year were more than $ 150 million. The vaccine was only introduced in the UK, the US and the EU in December.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer estimates that its coroner vaccine, developed in collaboration with Biontech, will increase Pfizer’s revenue by $ 15 billion, or about $ 12.5 billion this year. The company said today about last year’s results and expectations for this year.

It is estimated that Pfizer’s revenue this year is about $ 60 billion, up from a slight increase last year to $ 41.9 billion.

According to Pfizer, estimates of the cash flow added by the vaccine are based on existing contracts and revenue could still increase if new contracts are signed.

The company director general Albert Bourla uttered words of praise for the company’s ability to meet “the world’s most challenging medical challenges”.

“The world is already looking forward to a better tomorrow this year. In the same way, we look forward with confidence that we will be able to fulfill our purpose and make breakthroughs that will change patients ’lives,” Bourla said.

According to the company, last year the sales revenue from the coronary vaccine was more than $ 150 million. The vaccine was only introduced in the UK, the US and the EU in December.