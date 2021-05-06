Interim reports Outokumpu’s profitability exceeded forecasts

The company’s operating profit was EUR 46 million better than analysts’ expectations.

Stainless steel manufacturing Outokumpu’s profitability improved more than analysts’ expectations in the first half of the year.

Net sales were EUR 1.7 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 116 million. Net sales were in line with expectations, but operating profit was 46 million higher than estimated.

“We started the year strongly. In the first quarter, Outokumpu’s adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 177 million, and all business areas improved their results from the previous quarter. Demand for stainless steel strengthened and deliveries increased by 16 percent. The good market situation and the positive effects of raw materials supported our profitability in the first quarter, while we also resolutely continued our strategic measures, ”says the President and CEO. Heikki Malinen in the interim report.

EBITDA, ie profit before depreciation, taxes and financial items, was lower than analysts’ expectations.

European Adjusted EBITDA for operations was EUR 78 million. Stainless steel deliveries increased by 13 percent at the end of last year, and higher prices strengthened profitability.

CEO Malinen is also pleased that the Americas business area’s performance improved significantly as stainless steel deliveries increased 19 percent from the end of last year. The business area’s adjusted EBITDA was EUR 54 million, and it made a positive result for the sixth consecutive quarter.

“I am very pleased that the steps we have taken over the last two years to improve our results are starting to show.”

Outokumpu estimates that stainless steel deliveries will grow by 0-5% in the first quarter from the first quarter. The company estimates that the adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter will remain the same or increase compared to the first quarter.