Interim reports Outokumpu expanded its results – Net sales increased by more than EUR 1 billion

Stainless steel delivery volumes and prices increased in the first quarter.

Stainless The adjusted operating profit of steel manufacturer Outokumpu increased to EUR 313 million in January-March from EUR 116 million a year ago. Net sales rose to as much as EUR 2.8 billion from EUR 1.7 billion.

According to the company, stainless steel delivery volumes and prices increased in the first quarter compared to both a year ago and the last quarter of last year.

“Outokumpu performed well in the first quarter of 2022, despite the uncertainty caused by the aggressive Russian invasion and the war in Ukraine,” says the CEO. Heikki Malinen in the bulletin.

According to him, all business areas performed well in the first quarter. The company continued to strengthen its position in the Americas, supporting the geographical diversification of its business. The result for the first quarter was also good in Europe.

“Prices for raw materials, energy and logistics rose significantly, but we were very successful in controlling costs. In the future, we will pay constant attention to the consumption of production supplies in order to curb inflationary pressures, ”says Malinen.

He says that Outokumpu has now achieved a cumulative improvement in EBITDA of EUR 237 million, which is very close to the target of improving the EBITDA level by EUR 250 million.