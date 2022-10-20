Interim reports | Nordea’s result improved, raises its outlook for the current year

On Thursday, Nordea published its third quarter interim report. The bank raised its outlook for the current year.

Banking group Nordea’s operating profit remained almost unchanged in the third quarter compared to a year ago.

In July–September, Nordea’s operating result rose by two percent to 1.30 billion euros from 1.27 billion euros in the same period last year.

Net interest income, a key source of income for banks, grew by 15 percent to 1.4 billion euros. Fee income falls six percent to 816 million euros.

Banks generally benefit from rising interest rates. Fee income, on the other hand, decreases when the market falls.

Total revenues increased by seven percent to 2.5 billion euros. Expenses increased by four percent to 1.1 billion.

Nordea’s bad debts increased in the third quarter. In July–September, net credit losses were EUR 58 million minus, while a year ago they were EUR 22 million plus.

Nordea improved its outlook for this year. The bank expects that its return on equity will be over 11 percent and the cost/income ratio will be 48–49 percent this year. Previously, the bank predicted that the cost/income ratio would be 49–50 percent.

For the year 2025, the bank is aiming for a return on equity of over 13 percent, a cost/income ratio of 45-47 percent, and an annual loan loss level of about ten percentage points.

Nordea launched its third own share buyback program in July. In the latest program, own shares are bought for a maximum of 1.5 billion euros.

In September, Nordea’s share rose to the Euro Stoxx 50 index, which is a stock index describing the performance of the 50 largest companies in the euro area. Access to the index may improve the liquidity of the Nordea share, because the index is used as a reference index for ETF funds.