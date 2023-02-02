Interim reports | Nordea made a strong result

The rise in interest rates propelled Nordea to an excellent result. The company expects good things from this year as well.

Nordea bank made a stronger than expected result in October–December.

The bank’s operating profit during the last three months of the year was 1.61 billion euros, while a year ago the operating profit remained at 1.28 billion euros.

Analysts expected an operating profit of 1.49 billion euros for October-December, according to information service Refinitiv.

Nordea’s net interest income rose by almost a third from a year ago. The bank’s net interest income in October–December was 1.64 billion euros, while a year ago in the same period the net interest income was 1.26 billion euros.

Net interest is generated by the difference between the interest charged on loans and the interest paid on deposits.

Return on equity also rose significantly from a year ago and exceeded analysts’ forecasts. Return on equity was now 15.9 percent, while a year ago the figure remained at 11.3 percent. Return on equity indicates the bank’s profitability.

Nordea’s credit losses practically remained at the level of a year ago, amounting to EUR 59 million.

Nordic the board proposes that the company distribute a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share to its owners next year. Last year, Nordea distributed a dividend of EUR 0.69 per share.

Nordea expects that its profitability will remain good this year as well.

“Despite the troubled operating environment, Nordea’s year was strong again,” says Nordea’s CEO Frank Vang-Jensen in the bulletin.

“Nordea has a strong business model, thanks to which the group has the ability to withstand the increased macroeconomic uncertainty in the Nordic countries. Nordea continues to strive to improve its profitability and expects that the return on equity in 2023 will be more than 13 percent,” the company says in its earnings release.

