Interim reports | Nordea continued strongly, sees the situation of households improving

Interim reports|Nordea’s goal for 2025 is still more than 15 percent return on equity.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Nordea’s revenue growth continued in April-June. Net interest income improved by 4% year-on-year. Net fee income grew by 6% and business income by 3%. Deposits grew and assets under care increased by 10%.

FINANCIAL GROUP Nordea’s revenue growth continued to be good in April–June.

The interest margin, i.e. the difference between the bank’s deposit interest paid to its customers and the interest it received from the loans it granted, improved by four percent year-on-year.

Otherwise, Nordea continued its strong performance.

Net commission income grew by six percent. Operating income grew by three percent, and “the net result of insurance operations and the net result of items valued at fair value were at a good level considering last year’s strong second quarter”, states Nordea in its interim report.

Operating profit decreased by two percent from a year ago, but was EUR 1,684 million in April–June.

Return on equity was 17.9 percent, and earnings per share were 0.37 euros.

The expense/income ratio remained stable compared to a year ago and was 43 percent, including Periodic stability fees.

in Nordic countries the credit market remained sluggish.

The volumes of mortgage loans remained at their previous level, and the volumes of business loans shrank slightly.

Personal customer deposits grew by one percent and business customer deposits by five percent from a year ago.

Nordea’s assets under management grew by 10 percent. In the Nordic countries, a net amount of 1.9 billion euros was received for treatment during the quarter.

Credit losses the increase in the net amount was mainly limited to a few individual corporate loans, says Nordea.

Nordea’s core solvency ratio improved to 17.5 percent, i.e. it already exceeds the current minimum requirement of the authorities by 4.4 percentage points.

His view Nordea remained unchanged: The return on equity is predicted to be more than 15 percent.

Group CEO by Frank Vang-Jensen According to the report, the slowdown in inflation and the interest rate cuts that have already started are brightening the economic outlook in the Nordic countries, especially when further interest rate cuts are predicted for the end of the year.

If in the past traditional basic banking was considered a necessary evil, now lending and borrowing is the core of banking at Nordea as well.

“The interest margin continued to improve from a year ago and has now remained stable for three consecutive quarters. Credit margins improved. The volumes of home loans were at the same level as a year ago, and the volumes of business loans shrank by one percent,” Vang-Jensen lists in the announcement.

In Nordea, personal customer deposits grew by one percent and business customer deposits by five percent.

“Deposit margins remained stable,” says Vang-Jensen in the press release.

“The positive development of deposit volumes shows that our personal and business customers have been able to adapt to the rise in the cost of living and business expenses.”