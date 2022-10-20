Friday, October 21, 2022
Interim reports | Nokia's turnover is clearly better than expected, but the operating profit is lower

October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022
World Europe
0

Economic|Interim reports

Nokia’s profitability has improved significantly in just over two years.

Network devices the turnover of the manufacturer Nokia in July–September was again better than analysts’ prior expectations. The company’s turnover was 6.24 billion euros and the comparable operating profit was 658 million euros.

Analysts estimate in advance that the turnover would have been 6.04 billion euros and the comparable operating profit would have been 689 million euros.

Managing director Pekka Lundmark is satisfied with the increase in turnover.

“The mobile phone networks and network infrastructure business groups improved their profitability, but the timing of license contract renewals in the technology business group resulted in the operating profit margin falling slightly compared to the previous year.”

The operating profit margin, or operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, was 10.5. At the same time last year, it was 11.7.

The Chinese mobile phone manufacturers Oppo and Vivo have not renewed their license agreements with Nokia, which is why Nokia has sued both companies for patent infringement.

Nokia’s financial position continued to strengthen in July–September. Net cash at the end of September was 4.7 billion euros, compared to 4.3 billion euros a year earlier.

The news is updated

