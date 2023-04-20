Interim reports | Nokia’s result weakened more than expected

According to CEO Pekka Lundmark, the economic downturn has affected customers.

Network devices At the beginning of the year, the business of the manufacturer Nokia developed weaker than expected. The company’s turnover was 5.9 billion euros and the comparable operating profit was 479 million euros.

“We have started to see some signs that the general economic operating environment is affecting the purchasing behavior of our customers. Since the need to invest in 5g and fiber solutions remains, we believe that it is mainly a question of the timing of acquisitions. However, we will continue to keep costs under control so that we can manage in an uncertain operating environment”, says the CEO Pekka Lundmark in the interim report.

Analysts estimate in advance that Nokia’s net sales in January–March would have been 5.7 billion euros and a comparable operating profit of 556 million euros.