Interim reports | Nokia’s result exceeded expectations

Interim reports|Nokia’s operating profit in April–June was 423 million euros. Analysts estimate in advance that the operating profit would have been 373 million euros.

Network devices the profitability of the manufacturer Nokia has weakened.

The company’s turnover in April–June was 4.5 billion euros and the comparable operating profit was 423 million euros. Turnover decreased by 18 percent and operating profit by 32 percent from last year’s comparison period.

Despite the decline in profitability, the result was better than expected.

Analysts estimated in advance that the company’s turnover would have decreased by 17 percent in April–June and the comparable operating profit by 40 percent to 373 million euros.

Nokia reports submarine cables as a discontinued business, which is why analysts’ estimates are not quite comparable with the income statement. Analysts expected comparable earnings per share to shrink to EUR 0.05, but it was EUR 0.06.

The company the biggest difficulties are in mobile phone networks, because telecom operators have postponed their investments. Instead, the order book of the network infrastructure business has strengthened.

“We continue to see signs that the market situation will improve in the future. Our estimate is supported by the improvement in order intake in recent quarters, and we expect this to accelerate revenue growth in the second half of the year,” says the CEO Pekka Lundmark in the interim report.

Nokia maintains its numerical estimate, according to which the comparable operating profit will be EUR 2.3–2.9 billion this year, but specifies that it may fall below the midpoint of the range.

“We currently estimate that our comparable operating profit for 2024 will be in the middle of or slightly below our guidance of 2.3-2.9 billion euros. Our guidance for free cash flow is 30–60 percent of comparable operating profit, and we currently estimate that we are closer to the upper end of this range for the entire year.”