Interim reports | Nokia's profit plunged by EUR 300 million – however, it exceeded expectations

Nokia's result was better than analysts' preliminary expectations.

Network devices the profitability of Nokia, the manufacturer, weakened significantly last year because the demand in the market has decreased.

In October–December, the company's net sales decreased by 21 percent to 5.7 billion euros, and comparable operating profit by 27 percent to 846 million euros.

Analysts estimate in advance that the turnover would have been 6.1 billion euros and the operating profit 765 million euros. In October–December 2022, the operating profit was 1.2 billion euros.

Due to the uncertainty of the global economy and increased financing costs, telecom operators in particular have postponed their investments.

Managing director Pekka Lundmark considers the company's result to be moderate considering the circumstances.

“This is a reasonable result, considering the challenges of the operating environment and the patent license negotiations that were still ongoing at the end of the year, as a result of which the share of this very profitable business was smaller in the result,” says Lundmark in the interim report.