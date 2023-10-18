Interim reports | Nokia’s pressure to increase cuts is increasing: a bump of more than 160 million euros is expected in the result

The market recovery seems to last longer than expected. This may require stricter cost control from Nokia.

Network devices the difficulties of the manufacturer Nokia have hardly abated. Therefore, its pressure to cut its costs more than previously estimated has increased.

Due to the uncertainty of the global economy and rising financing costs, telecommunications operators in particular have postponed their investments.

Nokia’s main competitor, Ericsson, estimated in its interim report on Tuesday that the market’s recovery will be postponed to next year. Because of this, the company said it would increase cost cutting.

Analysts predict that Nokia’s turnover in July–September will decrease by nine percent to EUR 5.7 billion and the comparable operating profit by 23 percent to EUR 550 million.

In the same period last year, turnover was 6.2 billion euros and operating profit was 714 million euros.

Nokia has assured that the difficulties are temporary. Ericsson repeated the same on Tuesday.

According to Nokia, the need for customers to invest in network equipment and software has not decreased. Instead, due to the rising cost of financing, they are waiting for a more favorable time for their investments.

Nokia publishes its interim report on Thursday at 8 o’clock.

Ericsson however, the view of the market speaks for the fact that the cooling of demand has rather worsened during the summer. Because of this, Nokia may have to rely on larger savings than planned.

In March 2021, Nokia estimates that it will cut 5,000–10,000 jobs from various sides by the end of 2023 in order to reduce its expenses by 600 million euros.

In Finland, Nokian has reduced 227 jobs this year. The company has not said exactly how many jobs have been cut abroad. In any case, the company’s operating expenses have shrunk.

Fact Nokia’s four business groups Mobile networks are Nokia’s largest business group. The focus of its business is wireless transmission networks, which include base station or radio networks and microwave radio links.

Network infrastructure is the company’s second largest business group. It focuses on fixed transmission networks, which include IP routers, optical network equipment, fixed broadband networks, submarine cable systems and services.

Cloud and network services specialize in core networks, network software and cloud services.

The technology unit licenses inventions and brands patented by Nokia. See also Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka's curfew has ended - Protesters ready to discuss handing over occupied buildings

Nokian in the interim report, attention is drawn to at least three points in addition to possible cuts.

How much has the profitability of mobile phone networks weakened, how has corporate customer business developed, and how persistent are the problems of cloud and network services, which have been struggling for a long time?

Within three years, Nokia has tightened the technological lead of its competitors in mobile phone networks, which has required large additional investments in product development.

Even though jobs have been cut in Finland this year, the company has still hired around 1,200 employees here specifically for product development within a couple of years.

Corporate customer business has grown promisingly, but the question is whether the growth has continued as briskly in the cool market.

In April–June, the turnover of business customers increased by 27 percent to 510 million euros, and the operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, was almost ten.

The profitability of cloud and network services has been weak for a long time, which is why Nokia is beginning to have a need to cut the costs of this business or consider other reorganizations.