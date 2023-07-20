Interim reports | Nokia’s operating profit decreased by almost one hundred million euros

CEO Pekka Lundmark believes that the difficulties are temporary.

Network devices the profitability of Nokia, the manufacturer, has weakened.

Customers have postponed their investments due to the slowdown in economic growth and rising financing costs.

The company’s turnover in April–June was 5.7 billion euros and the comparable operating profit was 626 million euros. The turnover remained unchanged, but the operating profit decreased by 12 percent from the same time last year. A year ago, the comparable operating profit was 714 million euros.

“I noted earlier this year that we have begun to see signs of macroeconomic challenges impacting our customers’ purchasing behavior in addition to reducing inventory levels, and this development has intensified in the second quarter,” says the CEO Pekka Lundmark in the interim report.

Company estimates that the turnover of the mobile phone networks and network infrastructure business groups in the second half of the year will be approximately at the level of the first half, with the turnover improving somewhat in the last quarter compared to the third quarter.

“We estimate that for the network infrastructure business group, these effects are mostly short-term and we see growth opportunities after 2023. This development is supported by the work we are doing to expand the customer base by growing business with both business customers and internet operators,” says Lundmark.

His according to him, the significant need for 5g investments by telecom operators continues worldwide, as only about 25 percent of potential base stations outside of China have been upgraded to medium frequencies.

“We will also continue the necessary measures to increase the operating profit margin to double digits. At the group level, we are committed to achieving a comparable operating profit margin of at least 14 percent in the long term.”

Due to the decline in profitability, the company’s financial position has also faltered. Net cash at the end of June was 3.7 billion euros, compared to 4.5 billion euros a year ago.

Last Friday, Nokia issued a profit warning, in which it estimated that its turnover and operating percentage, which measures profitability, will be lower this year than previously anticipated. However, the company did not change its long-term goals.

“Given the strength of our balance sheet and our net cash of EUR 3.7 billion, I am confident that we have a solid foundation to navigate through this uncertain period,” CEO Lundmark says in the interim report.