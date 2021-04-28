Interim reports Nokia’s mobile networks are estimated to have made heavy losses in the first half of the year, with more than 30 Finnish companies publishing their results on Thursday

Nokia will publish its interim report on Thursday at 8 a.m. On Thursday, more than 30 Finnish companies will publish their January-March results. In addition to Nokia, Neste and Nordea publish their results for large listed companies.

Network devices Nokia is in trouble.

The company is left behind after its competitors vital in the development of fifth generation (5g) mobile phone technology. In order to do better, the company has increased investments in product development, which weakens its profitability.

Answers to the business development in January – March will be received on Thursday at 8 am, when Nokia will publish its interim report. Expectations are not high.

Analysts According to preliminary expectations, the company’s net sales in January – March were EUR 4.7 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 134 million. If the forecast materializes, the operating profit margin, which measures profitability, was a modest two percent at the beginning of the year.

At the beginning of last year, net sales were EUR 4.9 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 116 million. According to the forecast, net sales have decreased by EUR 200 million, but operating profit has increased by EUR 18 million.

However, no far-reaching conclusions about the future should be drawn on the basis of January – March, as there have been strong seasonal fluctuations in the company’s earnings trend in recent years. The first quarter has been clearly the weakest and the last quarter, October – December, is clearly the best.

Based on preliminary estimates difference from its Swedish main competitor Ericsson was high at the beginning of the year. Ericsson’s net sales in January – March were EUR 4.9 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 524 million, which is almost four times higher than Nokia’s.

Nokia the largest and most important business group is mobile networks.

Analysts estimate that its operating profit excluding non-recurring items was a loss of EUR 117 million in the first half of the year. Instead, analysts at the technology business group, which licenses patents and develops new inventions, estimated a profit of EUR 285 million in the first half of the year.

The company is also undergoing major changes in an attempt to reduce its competitors ’lead in 5g technology.

Started in August last year as CEO Pekka Lundmark has simplified Nokia ‘s approach and organization. In addition, the company will be forced to increase its investments in product development by hundreds of millions of euros.

“The key is that we have a look at the ball all the time. Therefore, our operating model and organizational structure will be simplified so that decisions are made at a lower level than the management team by the people who are most qualified. Reducing bureaucracy and additional resources for product development are also important. The competitiveness of our products is completely directly related to how our turnover develops, ”says the CEO Lundmark said in March.

In March Nokia also announced that it will cut costs EUR 600 million by the end of 2023. The company plans to use roughly the same amount of savings as additional investments in research and development to improve its competitiveness.

Jobs will be phased out over two years from 5,000 to 10,000 worldwide. The exact amount depends on the direction in which the market is evolving.

In Finland, 314 employees have been invited to co-operation negotiations, but the company has not yet announced how many of them will possibly be laid off. Most of the jobs to be reduced in Finland are in Espoo.

