Interim reports Nokia’s long torment begins to ease: “We have developed better products,” says CEO Pekka Lundmark

Profitability was clearly better than expected at the beginning of the year, as the company has finally succeeded in improving its products.

Network devices manufacturer Nokia surprised again on Thursday, but this time positively. Based on a very good start to the year, the company’s predicament seems to be easing faster than expected.

The reason is somewhat simple: after a long period of difficulties, Nokia has succeeded in developing products for which demand was significantly higher at the beginning of the year than before.

“The result for the first half of the year shows that our progress in 5g technology is real and our competitiveness has improved. As revenue grows and our costs for new 5g products are lower, it is immediately reflected in the result. We have been developing better products for a long time, but in the early part of the year, their impact on the result became clear, ”says the CEO. Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia’s system chips accounted for 44 percent of deliveries of fifth-generation (5g) mobile technology devices in the first half of the year. The advantage of the system circuits is that they have lower costs and better technical characteristics than the fpga circuits used by Nokia for too long.

In the interim report, the company still estimates that the share of system circuits will increase to 70% by the end of the year and to 100% by the end of next year, as planned.

Sales increased by nine per cent to EUR 5.1 billion in the first half of the year and operating profit excluding non-recurring items almost quadrupled to EUR 551 million. At the end of March, net cash was EUR 3.7 billion, ie EUR 2.4 billion higher than a year ago and EUR 1.2 billion more robust than at the end of December.

The key earnings data were clearly better than the analysts’ expectations, which is why the share price on the Helsinki Stock Exchange rose by more than eight per cent to EUR 3.87.

“Demand is strong in the fifth generation and fixed fiber market. In addition to this, there will be state recovery programs being prepared around the world, which will mean an increase in demand, ”says Lundmark.

The strong improvement in the business is also reflected in the fact that Nokia rose in profitability alongside its Swedish competitor Ericsson.

All Overall, Nokia’s sales in the first half of the year focused on products with the best margins. Most of the operating profit continued to come from the technology business group, which licenses Nokia’s patents and develops new inventions.

Nevertheless, the operating profits of the two largest business groups, namely mobile networks and network infrastructure, were also clearly better than expected. Of the four business groups, cloud and network services continued to perform poorly. Its operating loss was EUR 20 million.

Nokia has announced this year that it will increase its product development costs by hundreds of millions of euros to outperform, especially in fifth-generation mobile technology. At the beginning of the year, research and development expenses were EUR 974 million, which is the same amount as a year ago.

However, CEO Lundmark stresses that product development costs will increase in the coming quarters. It is also one of the reasons why the company has not changed its estimate of profitability for the current year. Instead, Nokia estimates that seasonal variation between quarters will be less than before.

Last The first quarter has been by far the weakest and the last quarter, October – December, by far the best. Nokia still estimates that the operating margin, which measures profitability, will be 7-10 this year, although probably closer to ten than seven.

“Although the early part of the year was very strong, we want to look further and assess market developments calmly. We are increasing our product development investments, but in addition to them, there is a tough battle going on in the semiconductor market. Things in the North American market will have more impact towards the end of the year. All of these contribute to reducing seasonality. ”

For “things” in North America, Lundmark means trouble in the United States. Last year, the major US telecom operator Verizon signed a major 5g deal with South Korean Samsung instead of Nokia. Nevertheless, Verizon is still among Nokia’s three largest customers.

In the first half of the year, net sales in North America increased by 23 percent to EUR 1.7 billion. North America and Europe are Nokia’s largest markets.

About semiconductors there has been a shortage in various industries in the early part of the year due to a number of different reasons.

Nokia’s main partners in semiconductors are US-based Qualcomm, Marvell, Intel, Texas Instruments and Broadcom.

“In addition to the growth of the telecommunications market, demand for semiconductors is boosted by the automotive industry, consumer electronics and huge investments in data centers. After all, the question is how good supply chains companies have and how important they are to semiconductor companies. ”

The future with that in mind, the big question is how Nokia’s policy reform is progressing. Big changes usually take a lot of time and energy, which in the worst case scenario can cause the business to stagnate.

With the new approach, the company plans to cut red tape, accelerate product development and focus more on the products that are most in demand. That is, the product range will also be reduced to some extent.

Additions of hundreds of millions of euros to product development also mean job reductions. In March, the company announced that it would cut 5,000 to 10,000 jobs from around the world within two years.

In Finland, 314 employees have been invited to co-operation negotiations, but the company has not yet announced how many of them will possibly be laid off. Most of the jobs to be reduced in Finland are in Espoo.

“The new operating model has been in place since the beginning of the year, but there is still a lot to do. We are still in the early stages of job cuts and the cuts will also depend on how the market develops. I can say that the strong result at the beginning of the year has nothing to do with the planned job cuts. ”

I smile A glimpse of Lundmark’s face was seen when he learned that Nokia’s share price had risen 15 percent on Thursday morning immediately after trading began on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

“Well. It is good to move on from this. ”

There is still a lot of work to be done at Nokia to fix the scratches of the past.

Lundmark, who started as CEO in August last year, has previously estimated that returning to the top is a three-year project.