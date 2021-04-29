Interim reports Nokia’s first year was very strong and the share price is rising sharply: “Everything went into the pipeline,” says CEO Pekka Lundmark

“Our corporate customer business and North American sales both grew in double digits, and the Technology business group’s revenue also developed positively,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, following the announcement.

Network devices The manufacturing Nokia started the year early and almost all key earnings data were better than expected by the market.

The biggest surprises were in mobile networks and network infrastructure, which are the company’s two largest business groups.

“Everything went into the pipeline,” the CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a conference call. Half an hour after the start of trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, Nokia’s share price rose by almost 13 percent to EUR 4.02.

Nokia’s net sales in January – March were EUR 5.1 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 551 million. Operating profit increased almost fivefold from the corresponding period last year. Analysts expected sales to be € 4.7 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to be € 134 million.

According to CEO Lundmark, a good result shows that the company published on Capital Markets Day the three-step plan to ensure sustainable and profitable growth and technology leadership is progressing well.

Confirm Despite the beginning of the year, the company maintains its estimate that the operating profit margin, which measures profitability, will be 7–10 this year. However, CEO Lundmark emphasizes that Nokia has a good chance of achieving the estimated operating margin. [7–10] upper limit. In January – March, the operating margin was 11%.

Nokia also estimates that this year’s earnings trend will not be as strong seasonal as before. In recent years, the first quarter has been clearly the weakest and the last quarter, October – December, is clearly the best.

The strong growth of network infrastructure was driven by the growth in demand for next-generation high-speed and high-quality connections. In addition, the competitiveness of Nokia’s mobile product and service portfolio has improved during the year.

“In addition, our corporate customer business and North American sales both grew in double digits, and the Technology business group’s revenue also developed positively,” Lundmark said.

The Network Infrastructure business group is Nokia’s second largest and focuses on critical networks and solutions, leveraging the company’s relatively strong position in IP, optical and fixed networks as well as submarine cables.

Its operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 187 million. At the beginning of last year, the operating loss of the network infrastructure was EUR 31 million.

Early in the year Nokia’s financial position also improved markedly. Net cash and short-term investments totaled EUR 3.7 billion at the end of March, compared with EUR 1.3 billion a year ago.

Due to the surprisingly good start to the year, Nokia was ahead of its Swedish competitor Ericsson in both net sales and operating profit. Ericsson’s net sales in January – March were EUR 4.9 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 524 million.

The operating profit of the company’s largest and most important business group, ie mobile phone networks, excluding non-recurring items, was EUR 76 million. Analysts estimate in advance that the operating result would have been a loss of EUR 117 million. At the beginning of last year, the operating profit of mobile networks was EUR 15 million.

System circuits that are important for the business group’s profitability accounted for 44 percent of deliveries of fifth-generation mobile technology equipment in the first half of the year. The advantage of the system circuits is that they have lower costs and better technical characteristics than the fpga circuits used by Nokia for too long.

The company’s product development plans are still on schedule, meaning that by the end of this year, the share of system circuits should increase to 70 percent and by the end of next year to 100 percent.