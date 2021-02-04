Interim reports Nokia’s difficulties will continue for a long time to come: “This is a three-year project,” says CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia’s profitability improved at the end of last year. It is a lean consolation because this year will be difficult.

Network devices Nokia’s difficulties are slowly easing, although the company’s profitability was good at the end of last year. Profitability this year is burdened by increased investment in fifth-generation mobile technology (5g) and difficulties in the United States.

“Our outlook for this year has not changed but business is on the path we talked about in October. I am confident that Nokia is on the right track, but this is a three-year project. I am also optimistic about the progress of product development and we saw already last year at the end of that 5g going in the right direction, because the system circuits is growing “, says CEO Pekka Lundmark.

In October, Nokia estimates that its operating margin, which measures its profitability, will be 7-10 percent this year. Last year it was 9.7.

One reason for the improvement in profitability at the end of last year was the increased share of system circuits in 5g products. The key advantage of system circuits is that their product costs are lower. At the end of last year, system circuits accounted for 43 percent of Nokia’s 5g products. System circuits also improve the technical properties of products.

The financial impact of their increased sales is typically reflected in the income statement with a six-month lag.

“The six-month delay is due to the fact that system circuit products made for a specific customer are recognized as revenue at the stage when they are installed on the customer’s network. Therefore, the effect of these transactions is always reflected in the income statement with a slight delay. ”

In December, CEO Lundmark announced that investment in 5g product development will increase this year hundreds of millions of euros.

The company according to it, its market share in fourth- and fifth-generation mobile phone technology excluding China was 27-28% last year.

The difficulties in the US market mean that Nokia estimates its market share this year at 25-27%. Last year, Nokia lost its major U.S. telecom operator Verizon’s 5g deal to South Korean Samsung.

“The embarrassment is that due to certain customer decisions, our market share in North America is shrinking this year and there is also more price pressure in this market area than elsewhere. Because of the combined effect of these factors, we need to be realistic about this year’s earnings trend. Profit development is also affected by the fact that we want to protect product development investments. So we are sacrificing a bit of our short-term profitability to ensure technological leadership. ”

October – December Nokia’s net sales were EUR 6.6 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 1.1 billion. Net sales and operating profit were higher than analysts had expected. Net cash and short-term investments were EUR 2.5 billion, which is 44 percent more than at the end of 2019.

At the end of the year, Nokia had 195 contracts in fifth-generation mobile technology. Of these, 45 have been introduced. However, more important than the number of contracts is their value, which companies rarely report ani.

“At the end of last year, we made a significant deal with T-Mobile in the United States, but I can’t tell you the exact value of the deal. When it comes to our challenges in North America, it is also worth considering that our turnover there increased by 11 percent at the end of last year and by 19 percent without the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. ”

T-Mobile telecom operator said in mid-January has entered into multi-billion dollar agreements with both Ericsson and Nokia to expand the 5g network.

Nokia has succeeded in increasing sales of 5g products that utilize system chips. The photo is from a 5g press conference organized by Elisa, Nokia and Qualcomm.­

Nokia has also benefited to some extent from the restrictions imposed on its Chinese competitor Huawei. The U.S. has put pressure on many of its partners to restrict the use of the company’s hardware and software on telecom operators ’5g networks because it says they can be used for espionage. Huawein has repeatedly denied the allegations.

CEO Lundmark doesn’t mention Huawei by name, but that’s what he means when he talks about “geopolitics”.

“Internationally, we have received about 50 percent of trades caused by geopolitics. Most of these transactions are made in Europe. ”

In August, as CEO, Lundmark’s key task, in addition to improving 5g products, will be to simplify the company’s complex operating method. According to him, the changes have progressed well and product development has accelerated, although the new organization did not take effect until the beginning of January.

The new, simpler operating model has four business groups. These are mobile networks, network infrastructure, cloud and network services, and the technology unit. Each of them must also be profitable on its own.

As a result of the simplification, the number of members of the Management Team decreased from 17 to 11.

Longer Nokia will announce its long-term financial target at Capital Markets Day in mid-March. In the same context, the government’s new dividend policy will be announced.

Nokia did not pay any dividend on its 2019 results because cash had to be saved for 5g investments.

On Thursday, Nokia estimates revenue to be 20.6 to 21.8 billion euros this year, assuming the value of the euro remains at $ 1.23. Last year, turnover was EUR 21.9 billion.