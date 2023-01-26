Interim reports | Nokia surprised with a very strong result: the operating profit increased to more than one billion euros at the end of the year

The company estimates that the improvement in profitability will continue this year.

Network devices the business of the manufacturer Nokia developed surprisingly well at the end of last year. The company’s turnover grew by 16 percent to 7.4 billion euros and the comparable operating profit by 27 percent to 1.2 billion euros.

The main reason for the improvement in profitability is that the company has significantly improved its fifth generation (5g) mobile phone network technology products within just over two years.

Analysts estimate in advance that Nokia’s turnover would have been 7.2 billion euros and the comparable operating profit would have been 934 million euros.

Last at the end of the year, the profitability of Nokia’s network infrastructure business group, which specializes in fixed networks, also improved significantly.

“One of our strategic priorities is expanding our customer base and growing corporate customer business. I am satisfied that the turnover of the corporate customer business grew by 21 percent in the whole year and by 49 percent in the last quarter without the effect of exchange rate changes”, says the CEO Pekka Lundmark in the interim report.

This year, Nokia estimates the operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, to be 11.5–14.0. Last year it was 12.5.

Nokian the board of directors proposes to the general meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share be paid from last year’s result.