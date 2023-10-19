Interim reports | Nokia plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs

Nokia starts new cost cuts.

Network devices the profitability of the manufacturer Nokia has weakened and the company is starting new cost cuts.

The goal is to cut costs by 800–1,200 million euros within three years, which means reducing 9,000–14,000 jobs. Nokia currently has 86,000 employees.

The problems are mainly caused by the market. When customers’ financing costs have increased due to rising interest rates, telecom operators in particular have postponed their investments in network equipment.

Due to the decrease in demand, Nokia has to cut costs in order to secure its profitability.

The company according to the number of cuts depends on the development of the market. The final amount of savings that can be achieved with them is also affected by inflation.

The savings are mainly aimed at mobile phone networks and cloud and network services business groups as well as group operations.

“Decisions that affect jobs are the most difficult. We have incredibly skilled employees and we support everyone who is affected by this process. However, cutting the cost structure is necessary so that we can adapt our operations to the uncertain market situation and ensure our profitability and competitiveness in the long term. We still strongly believe in future growth opportunities,” says Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark in the bulletin.

Nokian profitability weakened in July–September more than preliminary expectations. Turnover decreased by 15 percent to 4.98 billion euros and comparable operating profit by 36 percent to 424 million euros.

Analysts estimate in advance that the turnover would have been 5.7 billion euros and the operating profit 550 million euros.

Due to the decline in profitability, Nokia’s financial position also weakened. Net cash at the end of September was 2.96 billion euros, compared to 4.66 billion euros a year earlier.

“The high expectations related to cloud computing and artificial intelligence cannot be fulfilled without extensive investments in telecommunications networks, which will be required to have more and more advanced features in the future. However, since we cannot be sure of the timetable for the market turnaround, we are now taking measures on three different levels to strengthen our position”, CEO Lundmark says in the press release.

Jobs in addition to the reductions, the company’s organization will be simplified and the business groups will become even more independent.

Until now, the company’s four business groups have had a common sales organization. The next step in simplifying the operating model is the integration of sales and the functions that support it into business groups.

According to Nokia, the business groups’ own sales teams have even better product expertise, and at the same time they strengthen the connection with customers. According to the company, the change will benefit customers, because in the future sales teams will be able to make decisions based on customer needs faster than before.

