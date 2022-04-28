Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interim reports Nokia made an operating profit of more than EUR 580 million – operating profit again exceeded expectations

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Economic|Interim reports

The company’s operating profit increased to EUR 583 million.

Network devices Nokia’s first year was better than expected.

Net sales in January – March were EUR 5.3 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 583 million.

Analysts forecast net sales of EUR 5.3 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items of EUR 519 million.

“Market demand remains strong and despite continued supply chain bottlenecks, our revenue increased during the first quarter due to 1% exchange rate fluctuations,” says the CEO. Pekka Lundmark in the interim report.

#Interim #reports #Nokia #operating #profit #EUR #million #operating #profit #exceeded #expectations

See also  Madrid exceeds one million infected: 1,009,571 since the beginning of the pandemic
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Innocent American man out of prison after 31 years, namesake would be perpetrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.