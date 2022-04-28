Interim reports Nokia made an operating profit of more than EUR 580 million – operating profit again exceeded expectations

The company’s operating profit increased to EUR 583 million.

Network devices Nokia’s first year was better than expected.

Net sales in January – March were EUR 5.3 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 583 million.

Analysts forecast net sales of EUR 5.3 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items of EUR 519 million.

“Market demand remains strong and despite continued supply chain bottlenecks, our revenue increased during the first quarter due to 1% exchange rate fluctuations,” says the CEO. Pekka Lundmark in the interim report.