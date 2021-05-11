Interim reports Noho Partners’ loss at the beginning of the year deepened further – the company, ravaged by the interest rate crisis, expects the summer “cautiously optimistic”

CEO Aku Vikström draws attention to the strong financial confidence of consumers and the savings accumulated for many households.

Corona epidemic as expected, the new escalation was reflected in the result of the restaurant company NoHo Partners at the beginning of the year.

The company’s operating result in January – March was a loss of EUR 9.7 million, compared to a loss of EUR 6.6 million a year earlier. The company’s net sales decreased by 60 percent year-on-year to EUR 20.2 million.

In January – March, the company says that it received state subsidies from Denmark, Norway and Finland for a total of four million euros. In addition, it received rent reductions of approximately EUR 800,000.

Restaurants in Finland were closed in early March to slow the spread of the epidemic. Even before that, there was a CEO of the company’s restaurant capacity Battery Vikström about 40 percent in use.

Next, the company expects the restrictions to be relaxed in stages across Finland. Vikström draws attention to the strong financial confidence of consumers and the savings accumulated for many households.

The outlook is further enhanced by the company’s expectation that the majority of Finns will also be on holiday in Finland this summer.

“We expect business to return to normal during June and are cautiously optimistic about the coming summer as the disease situation improves and the vaccination program progresses,” Vikström says in a statement.

The company still does not provide forecasts for the current year’s net sales and profitability due to the uncertain market situation. It estimates that it will be able to provide more detailed information in the context of the half-yearly report.