Interim reports | “No significant turn for the better can be observed” – the analysts assessed the week’s results

The difficult financial situation was reflected in sluggish results and cautious comments in the interim reports of listed companies.

This one Thursday and Friday of the week were outright super days at the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, almost twenty companies published their half-year reviews. Also on Friday, several large companies announced their second quarter results. This week, a total of more than 40 companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange published their interim reports.

Rapidly rising interest rates, high inflation and a cooling global economy set a lot of expectations for this week’s earnings announcements.

Thursday engineering companies Metso, Kone and Cargotec, network equipment company Nokia, construction company SRV, packaging company Huhtamäki and building engineering company Uponor announced their results.

Share prices of Thursday’s results publishers were mostly in the red after the stock market day. Machine shops announced strong results, but the decrease in the number of orders also lowered their rates.

Finnair, forestry company Stora Enso, Stockmann and Nokian Renkaat published their results on Friday.

Finnair published the best second quarter result in its history after the difficulties caused by the time of the coronavirus pandemic and the war of aggression in Russia.

Wärtsilä did the best of the engineering workshops and told about the strong result as well as the increased order volumes.

Stora Enso again reported even worse numbers than expected. Metsäyhtiö’s operational profit fell by 93 percent in April–June.

HS asked the chief analyst of Inderes Antti Viljakainen and OP senior analyst From Henri Parkki views on the completed week of results.

Henri Parkkinen

Both of the experts say that the results clearly reflect the challenging economic situation, and the prospects for the near future do not look bright either.

“Both the companies’ comments and the development of new orders and other predictive indicators have made it very clear that the situation is currently challenging. Regarding the end of the year, when thought about on a larger scale, no significant turn for the better can be observed,” says OP’s Parkkinen.

According to Viljakainen of Inderes, the results were even weaker than expected.

“Generally speaking, reports from listed companies have been softer than expected, which was to be expected when you look at the number of profit warnings that came in June-July,” Viljakainen says.

Antti Viljakainen

As noteworthy as a company, both of the analysts single out Stora Enso, which they follow, which published a darker than expected interim report.

“Stora Enso’s result was the weakest since the financial crisis, which gives a perspective on how into deep waters the weakening of the market situation has driven forest companies”, states Viljakainen.

“When demand is weak, prices are under pressure and costs are high, everything has actually gone in the wrong direction for the forestry companies.”

Regarding engineering companies, Viljakainen and Parkkinen point out that the cyclicality of the industry is reflected in the results. All engine shops reported strong results as the companies unloaded the order flows accumulated over the past year. Share prices fell, however, with the exception of Wärtsilä, which increased its order volumes.

“Certain concern about tomorrow is of course reflected in the interim reports of Metso, Cargotec and Kone that reported this week, when all three companies’ orders came down and the price reactions were negative as a result. The orders tell about the future performance much more than the realized numbers”, says Viljakainen.

Analysts state that the Helsinki Stock Exchange is a traditional industrial-oriented stock exchange with many companies sensitive to cyclical fluctuations. However, the major factors that determine the economic environment are global.

“The general picture everywhere is quite similar – the weakening of consumers’ purchasing power, the rise of interest rates and the general change in the financial market situation and inventory adjustment are quite universal factors, regardless of the market,” says Parkkinen.

“It is no longer so relevant what size and value of products or services the company produces and sells. It’s more about the fact that when changes happen in the big engines of the economy, it will affect all industries.”

Viljakainen also says that the lackluster results and cautious comments do not focus on individual companies and industries.

“Consumers started to get hit about a year ago, when inflation accelerated and interest rates started to rise. Now, over the course of the year, the signs of softness have started to expand, which is quite typical when the consumer is the last to command many value chains,” says Viljakainen.

However, Parkkinen points out that the high solvency of Finnish listed companies shows its value in times of high interest rates.

“After all, the companies have debt, but on average the balance sheets are very strong and therefore the rise in interest rates does not immediately increase financing costs recklessly,” says Parkkinen.

“There is a reasonable amount of debt and in this environment it is a positive situation.”