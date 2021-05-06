Interim reports Nintendo made a record profit in the Corona year, with home sales boosting console sales

The game console manufacturer warns that the peak year is hard to repeat.

Japanese game console maker Nintendo made the best result in its history in the crown year as pandemic restrictions led to brisk growth in sales of the company’s products.

Nintendo said in its earnings release on Thursday that its net profit improved by more than 85 percent year-over-year to JPY 480.4 billion (approximately € 3.7 billion) in the fiscal year ended March. Analysts had expected 400 billion yen, according to news agency AFP.

The company’s previous earnings record came in 2008–2009, when the company benefited from the success of the Wii and DS consoles.

Nintendo’s net sales increased by more than 34 percent from the comparison period to 1,760 billion yen. Sales were boosted in particular by the Switch console and the Animal Crossing game, which became a sales success during the corona closures. Switch sales increased 37 percent to 28.8 million consoles.

Nintendo instructs a cautious coming year as the corona situation is improving. The company anticipates that in the fiscal year 2021–2022, it will make a net profit of 340 billion yen with a turnover of 1,600 billion yen.

The company also anticipates that a global semiconductor shortage could reduce the company’s production.

Nintendo also has challenges with the Switch console product cycle, according to AFP. The Switch console went on sale in 2017, and next year the release will be five years old.

In the past, sales of Nintendo’s new consoles have peaked in the third year of release and have since slowly waned.